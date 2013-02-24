Oscars 2013: Liveblog, alle Nominierten und Gewinner im Überblick

Seit mit uns live dabei.

von pixelmonsters, 24.02.2013

Heute Abend ist es wieder soweit. Es findet die größte Ehrung im Filmbusiness statt und es werden die Oscars zum 85. mal in Los Angeles verliehen.

Die Übertragung von ProSieben startet wie gewohnt um 1 Uhr Nachts direkt vom roten Teppich aus. Um 2 Uhr geht es dann mit der Show los.

Wir stellen schon einmal das Bier und die Chips bereit und werden dann kurz vor 1 Uhr mit unserem Chat loslegen.

Wenn Ihr Lust auf eine kleine Challenge habt, dann könnte Ihr auch an unserem Oscar-Tippspiel in den Comments mit teilnehmen. Es geht ja um die Ehre :-)

Die Gewinner

BEST PICTURE

Argo (Grant Heslov, Ben Affleck and George Clooney, Producers)

ACTOR in a Leading Role

Daniel Day-Lewis (Lincoln)

ACTRESS in a Leading Role

Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook)

ACTOR in a Supporting Role

Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained)

ACTRESS in a Supporting Role

Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables)

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Brave (Mark Andrews and Brenda Chapman)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Life of Pi (Claudio Miranda)

COSTUME DESIGN

Anna Karenina (Jacqueline Durran)

DIRECTING

Life of Pi (Ang Lee)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Searching for Sugar Man

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Inocente (Sean Fine and Andrea Nix Fine)

FILM EDITING

Argo (William Goldenberg)

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Amour (Austria)

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Les Misérables (Lisa Westcott and Julie Dartnell)

MUSIC Original Score

Life of Pi (Mychael Danna)

MUSIC Original Song

“Skyfall” from Skyfall (Music and Lyric by Adele Adkins and Paul Epworth)

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Lincoln (Rick Carter (Production Design); Jim Erickson (Set Decoration))

SHORT FILM Animated

Paperman (John Kahrs)

SHORT FILM Live Action

Curfew (Shawn Christensen)

SOUND EDITING

Skyfall (Per Hallberg and Karen Baker Landers)

Zero Dark Thirty (Paul N.J. Ottosson)

SOUND MIXING

Les Misérables (Andy Nelson, Mark Paterson and Simon Hayes)

VISUAL EFFECTS

Life of Pi (Bill Westenhofer, Guillaume Rocheron, Erik-Jan De Boer and Donald R. Elliott)

WRITING Adapted Screenplay

Argo (Written by Chris Terrio)

WRITING Original Screenplay

Django Unchained (Written by Quentin Tarantino)

Update 24.02.2013 - 16:23 Uhr

Hier der diesjährige Oscars-Host Seth McFarlane. He's ready for this.

Update 24.02.2013 - 16:03 Uhr

Der große Oscarfavorit ist in diesem Jahr Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln" mit satten zwölf Nominierungen in fast allen wichtigen Kategorien. Ang Lee's Life of Pi folgt Lincoln dicht mit elf Nominierungen. Darüber hinaus konnte auch der Thriller "Argo" satte 7 Nominierungen einheimsen. Leider wurde Argo-Regisseur und Hauptdarsteller Ben Affleck nicht bei den Nominierungen bedacht.

Hier alle nominierten Schauspieler und Filme im Überblick:

BEST PICTURE

Amour (Nominees to be determined)

Argo (Grant Heslov, Ben Affleck and George Clooney, Producers)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (Dan Janvey, Josh Penn and Michael Gottwald, Producers)

Django Unchained (Stacey Sher, Reginald Hudlin and Pilar Savone, Producers)

Les Misérables (Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Debra Hayward and Cameron Mackintosh, Producers)

Life of Pi (Gil Netter, Ang Lee and David Womark, Producers)

Lincoln (Steven Spielberg and Kathleen Kennedy, Producers)

Silver Linings Playbook (Donna Gigliotti, Bruce Cohen and Jonathan Gordon, Producers)

Zero Dark Thirty (Mark Boal, Kathryn Bigelow and Megan Ellison, Producers)

ACTOR in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (Silver Linings Playbook)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Lincoln)

Hugh Jackman (Les Misérables)

Joaquin Phoenix (The Master)

Denzel Washington (Flight)

ACTRESS in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty)

Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook)

Emmanuelle Riva (Amour)

Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild)

Naomi Watts (The Impossible)

ACTOR in a Supporting Role

Alan Arkin (Argo)

Robert De Niro (Silver Linings Playbook)

Philip Seymour Hoffman (The Master)

Tommy Lee Jones (Lincoln)

Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained)

ACTRESS in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams (The Master)

Sally Field (Lincoln)

Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables)

Helen Hunt (The Sessions)

Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook)

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Brave (Mark Andrews and Brenda Chapman)

Frankenweenie (Tim Burton)

ParaNorman (Sam Fell and Chris Butler)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (Peter Lord)

Wreck-It Ralph (Rich Moore)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Anna Karenina (Seamus McGarvey)

Django Unchained (Robert Richardson)

Life of Pi (Claudio Miranda)

Lincoln (Janusz Kaminski)

Skyfall (Roger Deakins)

COSTUME DESIGN

Anna Karenina (Jacqueline Durran)

Les Misérables (Paco Delgado)

Lincoln (Joanna Johnston)

Mirror Mirror (Eiko Ishioka)

Snow White and the Huntsman (Colleen Atwood)

DIRECTING

Amour (Michael Haneke)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (Benh Zeitlin)

Life of Pi (Ang Lee)

Lincoln (Steven Spielberg)

Silver Linings Playbook (David O. Russell)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

5 Broken Cameras (Emad Burnat and Guy Davidi)

The Gatekeepers (Nominees to be determined)

How to Survive a Plague (Nominees to be determined)

The Invisible War (Nominees to be determined)

Searching for Sugar Man (Nominees to be determined)

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Inocente (Sean Fine and Andrea Nix Fine)

Kings Point (Sari Gilman and Jedd Wider)

Mondays at Racine (Cynthia Wade and Robin Honan)

Open Heart (Kief Davidson and Cori Shepherd Stern)

Redemption (Jon Alpert and Matthew O’Neill)

FILM EDITING

Argo (William Goldenberg)

Life of Pi (Tim Squyres)

Lincoln (Michael Kahn)

Silver Linings Playbook (Jay Cassidy and Crispin Struthers)

Zero Dark Thirty (Dylan Tichenor and William Goldenberg)

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Amour (Austria)

Kon-Tiki (Norway)

No (Chile)

A Royal Affair (Denmark)

War Witch (Canada)

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Hitchcock (Howard Berger, Peter Montagna and Martin Samuel)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (Peter Swords King, Rick Findlater and Tami Lane)

Les Misérables (Lisa Westcott and Julie Dartnell)

MUSIC Original Score

Anna Karenina (Dario Marianelli)

Argo (Alexandre Desplat)

Life of Pi (Mychael Danna)

Lincoln (John Williams)

Skyfall (Thomas Newman)

MUSIC Original Song

“Before My Time” from Chasing Ice (Music and Lyric by J. Ralph)

“Everybody Needs A Best Friend” from Ted (Music by Walter Murphy; Lyric by Seth MacFarlane)

“Pi’s Lullaby” from Life of Pi (Music by Mychael Danna; Lyric by Bombay Jayashri)

“Skyfall” from Skyfall (Music and Lyric by Adele Adkins and Paul Epworth)

“Suddenly” from Les Misérables (Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg; Lyric by Herbert Kretzmer and Alain Boublil)

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Anna Karenina (Sarah Greenwood (Production Design); Katie Spencer (Set Decoration))

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (Dan Hennah (Production Design); Ra Vincent and Simon Bright (Set Decoration))

Les Misérables (Eve Stewart (Production Design); Anna Lynch-Robinson (Set Decoration))

Life of Pi (David Gropman (Production Design); Anna Pinnock (Set Decoration))

Lincoln (Rick Carter (Production Design); Jim Erickson (Set Decoration))

SHORT FILM Animated

Adam and Dog (Minkyu Lee)

Fresh Guacamole (PES)

Head over Heels (Timothy Reckart and Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly)

Maggie Simpson in “The Longest Daycare” (David Silverman)

Paperman (John Kahrs)

SHORT FILM Live Action

Asad (Bryan Buckley and Mino Jarjoura)

Buzkashi Boys (Sam French and Ariel Nasr)

Curfew (Shawn Christensen)

Death of a Shadow (Dood van een Schaduw) (Tom Van Avermaet and Ellen De Waele)

Henry (Yan England)

SOUND EDITING

Argo (Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn)

Django Unchained (Wylie Stateman)

Life of Pi (Eugene Gearty and Philip Stockton)

Skyfall (Per Hallberg and Karen Baker Landers)

Zero Dark Thirty (Paul N.J. Ottosson)

SOUND MIXING

Argo (John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff and Jose Antonio Garcia)

Les Misérables (Andy Nelson, Mark Paterson and Simon Hayes)

Life of Pi (Ron Bartlett, D.M. Hemphill and Drew Kunin)

Lincoln (Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom and Ronald Judkins)

Skyfall (Scott Millan, Greg P. Russell and Stuart Wilson)

VISUAL EFFECTS

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, David Clayton and R. Christopher White)

Life of Pi (Bill Westenhofer, Guillaume Rocheron, Erik-Jan De Boer and Donald R. Elliott)

Marvel’s The Avengers (Janek Sirrs, Jeff White, Guy Williams and Dan Sudick)

Prometheus (Richard Stammers, Trevor Wood, Charley Henley and Martin Hill)

Snow White and the Huntsman (Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, Philip Brennan, Neil Corbould and Michael Dawson)

WRITING Adapted Screenplay

Argo (Written by Chris Terrio)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (Screenplay by Lucy Alibar & Benh Zeitlin)

Life of Pi (Written by David Magee)

Lincoln (Written by Tony Kushner)

Silver Linings Playbook (Written by David O. Russell)

WRITING Original Screenplay

Amour (Written by Michael Haneke)

Django Unchained (Written by Quentin Tarantino)

Flight (Written by John Gatins)

Moonrise Kingdom (Written by Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola)

Zero Dark Thirty (Written by Mark Boal)