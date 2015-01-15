Oscar 2015: Die Nominierten

"The Grand Budapest Hotel" und "Birdman" gehen mit jeweils neun Nominierungen ins Oscar-Rennen.

von nEon, 15.01.2015

Am 22. Februar 2015 werden zum 87. mal die Oscars in Los Angeles verliehen. Heute veröffentlichte die Academy alle nominierten Filme und Darsteller. Der große Oscarfavorit ist in diesem Jahr die Komödie "The Grand Budapest Hotel" und das Drama "Birdman" die jeweils mit neun Nominierungen in das Oscar-Rennen gehen. Auch Regisseur Wim Wenders geht auf deutscher Seite mit dem Dokumentarfilm "The Salt of the Earth" in das Oscar-Rennen.

Hier alle nominierten Schauspieler und Filme im Überblick:

Best Motion Picture of the Year

American Sniper

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Boyhood

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

Selma

The Theory of Everything

Whiplash

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Steve Carell - Foxcatcher

Bradley Cooper - American Sniper

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Imitation Game

Michael Keaton - Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Eddie Redmayne - The Theory of Everything

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Marion Cotillard - Two Days, One Night

Felicity Jones - The Theory of Everything

Julianne Moore - Still Alice

Rosamund Pike - Gone Girl

Reese Witherspoon - Wild

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Duvall - The Judge

Ethan Hawke - Boyhood

Edward Norton - Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Mark Ruffalo - Foxcatcher

J.K. Simmons - Whiplash

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Patricia Arquette - Boyhood

Laura Dern - Wild

Keira Knightley - The Imitation Game

Emma Stone - Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Meryl Streep - Into the Woods

Best Achievement in Directing

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) - Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Boyhood - Richard Linklater

Foxcatcher - Bennett Miller

The Grand Budapest Hotel - Wes Anderson

The Imitation Game - Morten Tyldum

Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) - Written by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Jr. & Armando Bo

Boyhood - Written by Richard Linklater

Foxcatcher - Written by E. Max Frye and Dan Futterman

The Grand Budapest Hotel - Screenplay by Wes Anderson; Story by Wes Anderson & Hugo Guinness

Nightcrawler - Written by Dan Gilroy

Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published

American Sniper - Written by Jason Hall

The Imitation Game - Written by Graham Moore

Inherent Vice - Written for the screen by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Theory of Everything - Screenplay by Anthony McCarten

Whiplash - Written by Damien Chazelle

Best Animated Feature Film of the Year

Big Hero 6 - Don Hall, Chris Williams and Roy Conli

The Boxtrolls - Anthony Stacchi, Graham Annable and Travis Knight

How to Train Your Dragon 2 - Dean DeBlois and Bonnie Arnold

Song of the Sea - Tomm Moore and Paul Young

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya - Isao Takahata and Yoshiaki Nishimura

Best Foreign Language Film of the Year

Ida - Poland; Directed by Pawel Pawlikowski

Leviathan - Russia; Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev

Tangerines - Estonia; Directed by Zaza Urushadze

Timbuktu - Mauritania; Directed by Abderrahmane Sissako

Wild Tales - Argentina; Directed by Damián Szifron

Best Achievement in Cinematography

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) - Emmanuel

The Grand Budapest Hotel - Robert Yeoman

Ida - Lukasz Zal and Ryszard Lenczewski

Mr. Turner - Dick Pope

Unbroken - Roger Deakins

Best Achievement in Editing

American Sniper - Joel Cox and Gary D. Roach

Boyhood - Sandra Adair

The Grand Budapest Hotel - Barney Pilling

The Imitation Game - William Goldenberg

Whiplash - Tom Cross

Best Achievement in Production Design

The Grand Budapest Hotel - Adam Stockhausen (Production Design); Anna Pinnock (Set Decoration)

The Imitation Game - Maria Djurkovic (Production Design); Tatiana Macdonald (Set Decoration)

Interstellar - Nathan Crowley (Production Design); Gary Fettis (Set Decoration)

Into the Woods - Dennis Gassner (Production Design); Anna Pinnock (Set Decoration)

Mr. Turner - Suzie Davies (Production Design); Charlotte Watts (Set Decoration)

Best Achievement in Costume Design

The Grand Budapest Hotel - Milena Canonero

Inherent Vice - Mark Bridges

Into the Woods - Colleen Atwood

Maleficent - Anna B. Sheppard and Jane Clive

Mr. Turner - Jacqueline Durran

Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

Foxcatcher - Bill Corso and Dennis Liddiard

The Grand Budapest Hotel - Frances Hannon and Mark Coulier

Guardians of the Galaxy - Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou and David White

Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Score

The Grand Budapest Hotel - Alexandre Desplat

The Imitation Game - Alexandre Desplat

Interstellar - Hans Zimmer

Mr. Turner - Gary Yershon

The Theory of Everything - Jóhann Jóhannsson

Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song

"Everything Is Awesome" from THE LEGO MOVIE - Music and Lyric by Shawn Patterson

"Glory" from SELMA - Music and Lyric by John Stephens and Lonnie Lynn

"Grateful" from BEYOND THE LIGHTS - Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"I'm Not Gonna Miss You" from GLEN CAMPBELL...I'LL BE ME - Music and Lyric by Glen Campbell and Julian Raymond

"Lost Stars" from BEGIN AGAIN - Music and Lyric by Gregg Alexander and Danielle Brisebois

Best Achievement in Sound Mixing

American Sniper - John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff and Walt Martin

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) - Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño and Thomas Varga

Interstellar - Gary A. Rizzo, Gregg Landaker and Mark Weingarten

Unbroken - Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño and David Lee

Whiplash - Craig Mann, Ben Wilkins and Thomas Curley

Best Achievement in Sound Editing

American Sniper - Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) - Martin Hernández and Aaron Glascock

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies - Brent Burge and Jason Canovas

Interstellar - Richard King

Unbroken - Becky Sullivan and Andrew DeCristofaro

Best Achievement in Visual Effects

Captain America: The Winter Soldier - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Bryan Grill and Dan Sudick

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes - Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett and Erik Winquist

Guardians of the Galaxy - Stephane Ceretti, Nicolas Aithadi, Jonathan Fawkner and Paul Corbould

Interstellar - Paul Franklin, Andrew Lockley, Ian Hunter and Scott Fisher

X-Men: Days of Future Past - Richard Stammers, Lou Pecora, Tim Crosbie and Cameron Waldbauer

Best Documentary, Feature

CitizenFour - Laura Poitras, Mathilde Bonnefoy and Dirk Wilutzky

Finding Vivian Maier - John Maloof and Charlie Siskel

Last Days in Vietnam - Rory Kennedy and Keven McAlester

The Salt of the Earth - Wim Wenders, Juliano Ribeiro Salgado and David Rosier

Virunga - Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

Best Documentary, Short Subject

Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1 - Ellen Goosenberg Kent and Dana Perry

Joanna - Aneta Kopacz

Our Curse - Tomasz ?liwi?ski and Maciej ?lesicki

The Reaper (La Parka) - Gabriel Serra Arguello

White Earth - J. Christian Jensen

Best Short Film, Animated

The Bigger Picture - Daisy Jacobs and Christopher Hees

The Dam Keeper - Robert Kondo and Dice Tsutsumi

Feast - Patrick and Kristina Reed

Me and My Moulton - Torill Kove

A Single Life - Joris Oprins

Best Short Film, Live Action

Aya - Oded Binnun and Mihal Brezis

Boogaloo and Graham - Michael Lennox and Ronan Blaney

Butter Lamp (La Lampe au Beurre de Yak) - Hu Wei and Julien Féret

Parvaneh - Talkhon Hamzavi and Stefan Eichenberger

The Phone Call - Mat Kirkby and James Lucas