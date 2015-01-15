Oscar 2015: Die Nominierten
Am 22. Februar 2015 werden zum 87. mal die Oscars in Los Angeles verliehen. Heute veröffentlichte die Academy alle nominierten Filme und Darsteller. Der große Oscarfavorit ist in diesem Jahr die Komödie "The Grand Budapest Hotel" und das Drama "Birdman" die jeweils mit neun Nominierungen in das Oscar-Rennen gehen. Auch Regisseur Wim Wenders geht auf deutscher Seite mit dem Dokumentarfilm "The Salt of the Earth" in das Oscar-Rennen.
Hier alle nominierten Schauspieler und Filme im Überblick:
Best Motion Picture of the Year
American Sniper
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Boyhood
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Selma
The Theory of Everything
Whiplash
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Steve Carell - Foxcatcher
Bradley Cooper - American Sniper
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Imitation Game
Michael Keaton - Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Eddie Redmayne - The Theory of Everything
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Marion Cotillard - Two Days, One Night
Felicity Jones - The Theory of Everything
Julianne Moore - Still Alice
Rosamund Pike - Gone Girl
Reese Witherspoon - Wild
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert Duvall - The Judge
Ethan Hawke - Boyhood
Edward Norton - Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Mark Ruffalo - Foxcatcher
J.K. Simmons - Whiplash
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Patricia Arquette - Boyhood
Laura Dern - Wild
Keira Knightley - The Imitation Game
Emma Stone - Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Meryl Streep - Into the Woods
Best Achievement in Directing
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) - Alejandro G. Iñárritu
Boyhood - Richard Linklater
Foxcatcher - Bennett Miller
The Grand Budapest Hotel - Wes Anderson
The Imitation Game - Morten Tyldum
Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) - Written by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Jr. & Armando Bo
Boyhood - Written by Richard Linklater
Foxcatcher - Written by E. Max Frye and Dan Futterman
The Grand Budapest Hotel - Screenplay by Wes Anderson; Story by Wes Anderson & Hugo Guinness
Nightcrawler - Written by Dan Gilroy
Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published
American Sniper - Written by Jason Hall
The Imitation Game - Written by Graham Moore
Inherent Vice - Written for the screen by Paul Thomas Anderson
The Theory of Everything - Screenplay by Anthony McCarten
Whiplash - Written by Damien Chazelle
Best Animated Feature Film of the Year
Big Hero 6 - Don Hall, Chris Williams and Roy Conli
The Boxtrolls - Anthony Stacchi, Graham Annable and Travis Knight
How to Train Your Dragon 2 - Dean DeBlois and Bonnie Arnold
Song of the Sea - Tomm Moore and Paul Young
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya - Isao Takahata and Yoshiaki Nishimura
Best Foreign Language Film of the Year
Ida - Poland; Directed by Pawel Pawlikowski
Leviathan - Russia; Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev
Tangerines - Estonia; Directed by Zaza Urushadze
Timbuktu - Mauritania; Directed by Abderrahmane Sissako
Wild Tales - Argentina; Directed by Damián Szifron
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) - Emmanuel
The Grand Budapest Hotel - Robert Yeoman
Ida - Lukasz Zal and Ryszard Lenczewski
Mr. Turner - Dick Pope
Unbroken - Roger Deakins
Best Achievement in Editing
American Sniper - Joel Cox and Gary D. Roach
Boyhood - Sandra Adair
The Grand Budapest Hotel - Barney Pilling
The Imitation Game - William Goldenberg
Whiplash - Tom Cross
Best Achievement in Production Design
The Grand Budapest Hotel - Adam Stockhausen (Production Design); Anna Pinnock (Set Decoration)
The Imitation Game - Maria Djurkovic (Production Design); Tatiana Macdonald (Set Decoration)
Interstellar - Nathan Crowley (Production Design); Gary Fettis (Set Decoration)
Into the Woods - Dennis Gassner (Production Design); Anna Pinnock (Set Decoration)
Mr. Turner - Suzie Davies (Production Design); Charlotte Watts (Set Decoration)
Best Achievement in Costume Design
The Grand Budapest Hotel - Milena Canonero
Inherent Vice - Mark Bridges
Into the Woods - Colleen Atwood
Maleficent - Anna B. Sheppard and Jane Clive
Mr. Turner - Jacqueline Durran
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Foxcatcher - Bill Corso and Dennis Liddiard
The Grand Budapest Hotel - Frances Hannon and Mark Coulier
Guardians of the Galaxy - Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou and David White
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Score
The Grand Budapest Hotel - Alexandre Desplat
The Imitation Game - Alexandre Desplat
Interstellar - Hans Zimmer
Mr. Turner - Gary Yershon
The Theory of Everything - Jóhann Jóhannsson
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song
"Everything Is Awesome" from THE LEGO MOVIE - Music and Lyric by Shawn Patterson
"Glory" from SELMA - Music and Lyric by John Stephens and Lonnie Lynn
"Grateful" from BEYOND THE LIGHTS - Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"I'm Not Gonna Miss You" from GLEN CAMPBELL...I'LL BE ME - Music and Lyric by Glen Campbell and Julian Raymond
"Lost Stars" from BEGIN AGAIN - Music and Lyric by Gregg Alexander and Danielle Brisebois
Best Achievement in Sound Mixing
American Sniper - John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff and Walt Martin
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) - Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño and Thomas Varga
Interstellar - Gary A. Rizzo, Gregg Landaker and Mark Weingarten
Unbroken - Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño and David Lee
Whiplash - Craig Mann, Ben Wilkins and Thomas Curley
Best Achievement in Sound Editing
American Sniper - Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) - Martin Hernández and Aaron Glascock
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies - Brent Burge and Jason Canovas
Interstellar - Richard King
Unbroken - Becky Sullivan and Andrew DeCristofaro
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Captain America: The Winter Soldier - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Bryan Grill and Dan Sudick
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes - Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett and Erik Winquist
Guardians of the Galaxy - Stephane Ceretti, Nicolas Aithadi, Jonathan Fawkner and Paul Corbould
Interstellar - Paul Franklin, Andrew Lockley, Ian Hunter and Scott Fisher
X-Men: Days of Future Past - Richard Stammers, Lou Pecora, Tim Crosbie and Cameron Waldbauer
Best Documentary, Feature
CitizenFour - Laura Poitras, Mathilde Bonnefoy and Dirk Wilutzky
Finding Vivian Maier - John Maloof and Charlie Siskel
Last Days in Vietnam - Rory Kennedy and Keven McAlester
The Salt of the Earth - Wim Wenders, Juliano Ribeiro Salgado and David Rosier
Virunga - Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara
Best Documentary, Short Subject
Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1 - Ellen Goosenberg Kent and Dana Perry
Joanna - Aneta Kopacz
Our Curse - Tomasz ?liwi?ski and Maciej ?lesicki
The Reaper (La Parka) - Gabriel Serra Arguello
White Earth - J. Christian Jensen
Best Short Film, Animated
The Bigger Picture - Daisy Jacobs and Christopher Hees
The Dam Keeper - Robert Kondo and Dice Tsutsumi
Feast - Patrick and Kristina Reed
Me and My Moulton - Torill Kove
A Single Life - Joris Oprins
Best Short Film, Live Action
Aya - Oded Binnun and Mihal Brezis
Boogaloo and Graham - Michael Lennox and Ronan Blaney
Butter Lamp (La Lampe au Beurre de Yak) - Hu Wei and Julien Féret
Parvaneh - Talkhon Hamzavi and Stefan Eichenberger
The Phone Call - Mat Kirkby and James Lucas